Longtime volunteer picked as grand marshal

INDEPENDENCE — Kimber Townsend has volunteered at the Grand Independence Day parade for more than 20 years. This time around, she’ll get to see it from a different perspective.

The Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club named Townsend as the 2018 Grand Marshal.

“This former First Citizen is being recognized for her many years of service to this community,” said Jim Birken, parade chair.

Her community involvement spans from helping develop and volunteering at Nite Court, organizing and serving as chairwoman of the Western Days Commission, coordinating the Independence Neighborhood Watch program, developing the Halloween Safety Zone, and serving on the Western Oregon University Presidential Search Committee.

While working full time at WOU for the dean of the College of Education, Townsend’s “second job,” as she affectionately describes it, is working as program coordinator for the Polk County Community Emergency Response Team.

Rotarian Sandy Newland has experienced Townsend’s help and nominated her for the grand marshal role.

“Kimber is very involved with the CERT team and Polk No. 1 Fire and Rescue,” Newland said. “When my home burned two years ago, I was standing there in a daze with so many onlookers around, but when I looked up and saw Kimber standing there, I knew she was the rock that I needed right then.”

Townsend said she is in a unique position because she works with so many groups that are on the scene during an emergency, such as a fire.

She has been in the area since 1985.

“It’s nice to have grown into a position where I am giving back to the community that adopted me when I moved here,” Townsend said.

As for the parade, she said one of her favorite parts is the children’s parade.

“I’ve always loved the kids’ parade,” she said. Her own children were in it for years when they were growing up, she said.

She said it is an honor to be grand marshal, but is quick to point out that there are many people behind the scenes “doing as much, if not more” than she is.

“I’ve got some people in mind to nominate for next year,” Townsend said.