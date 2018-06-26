Pedee News

On the Pedee Church work day, Saturday, June 9, Chuck Goetzinger planted five flowering plum trees by the amphitheater in memory of Paul and Betty Ronco, longtime members of Pedee Church. We’ll enjoy their beauty for years to come.

The Pedee Women’s Club is planning their second biennial quilt show to be held on Sept. 7 and 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the clubhouse. Featured will be their beautiful patriotic quilt — which they will be selling tickets for — to support their soldier fund which pays for the postage to send six to eight boxes of goodies every month to soldiers overseas. The show also will include quilts for show and for sale, a display of quilts made for children, a silent auction, and homemade items for sale.

On one of Judy Guida’s trips to Houston, Texas, to visit family, she brought three of her grandchildren home with her: Nina, 15, Neko, 11, and Sam, 6 — all children of her son John Guida. They’ve been having a grand time enjoying country life here in Pedee, riding horses, taking walks in the woods, visiting neighbors, checking out the Ritter Creek Covered Bridge, playing in the creek, and visiting Silver Falls and the farmers market in Corvallis, among a long list of other activities. They flew back home on Monday and she’ll bring two more back with her.

Dancing Oaks Nursery off Maple Grove Road had a very fun and informative Pollinator Festival on Saturday, June 26, celebrating National Pollinator Week. The Salem Audubon Society was there, represented by Stephanie Hazen and Ray Temple, who had displays and information outlining their amazing work with Monarch Butterflies and milkweed plants. Several other organizations also made presentations and answered questions. Nursery owners Fred Weisensee and Leonard Foltz are on hand Tuesdays through Sundays during the summer to answer questions and sell you cool plants so take advantage.