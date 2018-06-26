Sports briefs

Men’s Cross Creek Club Results

Tuesday, June 19, the men’s Cross Creek Golf Club participated in an event, with gross and net results being posted.

They are as follows: For gross, first place is a tie between Kevin O’Brien and Rick Jones, with a score of 38. Second place goes to Kevin Birch, who scored 39, and third place was another tie at 40 between Rich Dominick and Kevin Moen. For net, first place golfer was Ed Johnson, who scored a 29. Second place was a tie with Lynn Hurt and Pat Farrell, scoring 35. Third place was another tie, Rocky Kygar and Roy Speelman nabbing a 36. Fourth place was a tie bwteen eight individuals - Doyle Cornman, Larry Hatcher, Steve Albin, Jim Cain, Vern Smith, Darrel Smedstad, Glen Whie and Al Fahlman, each scoring 37.

Ribich takes 12th in USATF finals

After taking a fall in Thursday’s preliminary 1,500-meters race in Des Moines, Iowa and receiving seven stitches as a result, David Ribich placed 12 in the USA Track and Field Senior National Track and Field Championships in the 1,500 on Saturday. He clocked in at 3:46.04, three seconds behind 2016 Gold medal Olympian Matthew Centrowitz.

Thursday during the race, he was in a good position, making it into fourth place before falling with 250 meters to go, spiking himself as he went down. Immediately after the 10th place finish he headed for the medical facility inside the stadium.

Ribich’s current Track and Field coach, Mike Johnson, said despite the fall and the prep work after the prelims, Ribich proved that he belonged in the finals.

YMCA offers childrens summer camps

Children’s camps through the Monmouth/Independence YMCA are now happening for the summer. Registration is still available for interested children.

Camp Greider is a day camp for children, located in West Salem. The camp, which serves kids entering first through seventh grade, offers canoing, kayaking, archery lesson, hiking, a heated pool, arts and crafts, games and a campfire, Sack lunches are provided. Each camp is a week long, and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Buses bring the kids to and from the camp. Check-in is from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Salem YMCA and parent pick-up is at 5:00 p.m., with extended childcare through 6 p.m. for no extra charge. Camps are in groups of 8-10 kids with 1-2 counselors supervising. There are 10 camp sessions total, going through August. For more information, check out www.theyonline.org for registration packets, cost information and camp dates.