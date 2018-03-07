‘12 Angry Jurors’ delights

My wife and I recently attended the Dallas High School production of “12 Angry Jurors.” We have attended many high school plays and musicals over the years, since we have six children and 19 grandchildren.

The Dallas High School production of “12 Angry Jurors” was the best high school production I have seen in the last 40 years. The acting and direction were superb. The stage setting was such that the audience was right in the middle of the action.

Well done, staff and students of Dallas High School.

Jerry Shinkle

Monmouth