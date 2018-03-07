Beef, pork recalled with high risk

OREGON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Saturday that about 14,806 pounds of ground beef and pork products have been recalled because of a possibility of being contaminated with E. coli. The products bear establishment number “965” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations in Oregon, Utah and Washington.

This is a Class I recall, meaning it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or even death.

The raw ground beef and pork items were produced and packaged on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12. The following products are subject to recall:

2.25-pound wrapped packages of fresh “All natural extra lean ground beef” containing package code 04118 and with 96 percent lean and 4 percent fat on the label.

2.25-pound wrapped packages of fresh “all natural ground beef chuck” containing package code 04118 and with 80 percent lean and 20 percent fat on the label.

2.25-pound wrapped packages of fresh “ground beef and pork blend” containing package code 04118 and with 80 percent lean and 20 percent fat on the label.

2.50-pound bag containing 10 quarter pound frozen “brother’s choice 85 percent lean angus ground beef patties” containing package code 04318.

The problem was discovered when the firm noticed inspection personnel that the firm’s sample of beef trim was positive for E. coli based on results by their third-party lab. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This is most common among people younger than 5 and in older adults.

Consumers who have purchased the above-listed products are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information: askkaren.gov, or call 1-888-674-6854.