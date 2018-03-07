Monmouth-Independence honors its best

RICKREALL — The annual Monmouth-Independence Community Awards Banquet sold out Friday night, hosted at Eola Hills Wine Cellars.

The event brought out community members, city and state officials, chamber members and businesses.

Winners in each category accepted their prize.

The winner of the Educational Support Staff of the Year, Bianca Wendt, formerly of Independence Elementary School, was not in attendance.

Neither was the winner of the Food and Beverage Service Provider, San Antonio.

Two fundraisers for the sponsor of the banquet, the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce, sold out.

Balloons were sold for $10 each for the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

A “spin the bottle” sort of fundraiser was available for $10 a spin. Each spin won the participant a mystery bottle of wine, worth at least $10. Many local wineries contributed to the wine spin fundraiser.

The evening had a 1920’s theme, and many dressed the part, with flapper dresses, feathers and long, pearl necklaces.

Business awards were chosen from Monmouth-Independence chamber members through an online voting system that ran throughout January and February. Citizen and education awards were nominated by community members and chosen by a committee.