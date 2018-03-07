Police report

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Timothy Raymond Byington, of Dallas, in the 200 block of W. Ellendale Ave. on Feb. 26 for second- and third-degree theft — from a building.Brittany Rochelle Blacklaw, 31, in of Falls City, in the 200 block of SE Pine Pl. on Feb. 27 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Lawrence Riley Alcorn, 58, of Portland, on SW Mill St. on Feb. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dwight Jay Nelson, 52, of Bend, in the 200 block of E. Ellendale Ave. on March 1 for failure to carry or present a driver’s license and driving while suspended or revoked.

Alan Jackson Thomas, 18, of Dallas, in the 500 block of E. Ellendale Ave. on March 1 on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Michael Joseph Esposito Jr., 41, of Salem, in the 500 block of Hoffman Rd. on Feb. 15 for identity theft.

Sara Martha Oman, 35, of Monmouth, in the 1400 block of Monmouth St. on Feb. 28 for third-degree theft — shoplifting.

Armando Perez-Chavez, 51, of Independence, in the 400 block of Spruce Ave. on March 1 for driving while suspended or revoked.

Nicholas John Parken, 36, of Independence, in the 1600 block of Monmouth St. on March 2 for DUII.

Kyle S. Hurst, 30, of Independence, in the 300 block of S. Fourth St. on March 3 for second-degree disorderly conduct.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Noah Andrew Kramer, 20, and Shariff Jacobrash Youngblood, 19, both of Monmouth, in the 800 block of Griffin Dr. S. on Feb. 17, both for unnecessary noise.

Thomas Eugene Peterson, 21, of Independence, at Monmouth Ave. N. and Jackson St. W. on Feb. 18 for failure to carry or present a driver’s license.

Rusty Amos Arp, 34, of Monmouth, in the 500 block of Main St. E. on Feb. 18 for third-degree theft.

Bryan Daniel Buddrius, 19, of Rainier, at Pacific Hwy. N. and Hoffman Rd. on Feb. 18 for drugs — unlawful possession while operating a motor vehicle and younger than 21.

At Alsip and McCaleb rds. on Feb. 20, the following were charged with drugs — attempting to purchase or possess marijuana when younger than 21: Aaron Clinton Hanible, 18, of Monmouth, Althen Shalon Murin, 19, of Portland, Michael Aaron Santos, 18, of Hillsboro, and Ethan J. Sniezak, 19, of Packhood, Wash.

Edward Allen Rozier, 40, of Monmouth, in the 100 block of College St. S. on Feb. 20 for fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Jesus Gerardo Najar, 19, of Independence, at Madrona St. E. and Jacobson Ct. S. on Feb. 22 for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Wesston Wayne Kirkland, 20, of Independence, at Church St. E. and Sacre Ln. on Feb. 22 for minor in possession of alcohol.

Kimberly Ann Fouse, 30, of Monmouth, in the 1900 block of Madrona St. E. on Feb. 23 for second-degree criminal trespass and a bench warrant for failure to appear.