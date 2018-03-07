Successful food drive takes everyone

I want to take this opportunity to thank Kevin Rogers, Manager of Roth’s Market and the Independence and Monmouth communities for their generosity. Our church, Centro De Milagros just finished having a food drive to help Western Oregon University’s food pantry.

But if it wasn’t for Mr Rogers allowing us to collect food at the store’s doorway, and the giving hearts of these communities, we couldn’t have done as well as we did. We appreciate everyone of you that gave, be it big or small amounts, it was all welcomed. The pantry staff was so grateful for the food amounts and variety, it was heartwarm-ing.

Thank you WOU for allowing us to help your students that go through needs at times. We consider it a joy and a blessing to be able to help in a small way. I encourage others to reach out and help these students as well. I was saddened by the scarcity of food and selection they have on their shelves. It doesn’t take but a few dollars and a few minutes from each of us to make a difference.

Margie Montoya

Dallas