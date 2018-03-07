‘Whorehouse’ comes to WOU stage

“The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” will take the stage at Rice Auditorium for one more weekend, Wednesday (today) through Saturday. Curtain is 7:30 p.m.

The musical is a depiction of the real story about the Chicken Ranch brothel in La Grange, Texas, closed by a crusading reporter from a Houston television station.

The musical is by Larry L. King and Peter Masterson, with music and lyrics by Carol Hall. It is directed by Sharon Oberst. Themes and languages suited for a mature audience. Admission is $14 general; $8 students with ID; $10 senior citizens.