Always 2:37 in Monmouth

Do you want to be sure you are never late for an appointment again? Then make your next date for 14:37 (that’s 2:37 p.m. for you civilians) in front of Monmouth City Hall. You pick the day. Why is that you ask? Well for several months now the clock in front of our city hall has been stuck at 2:37. I guess you could make your appointment to 2:37 a.m. too, but that might arouse the suspicion of the police.

Bob McKee

Monmouth