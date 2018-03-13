Central welcomes Servignat to post

INDEPENDENCE — Donna Servignat will replace interim principal Jann Jobe as the principal at Central High School.

The announcement was made on March 7.

“I am excited to bring this journey with Principal Servignat, who went through a rigorous hiring process, developed in conjunction with the staff at Central High School,” Superintendent Jennifer Kubista said in a press release. “Her learning, insight, self-reflection, and dedication to her role as principal will allow us to continue moving forward learning, growing, working and leading at Central.”

Servignat is in her 18th year as an educator in Oregon. Her journey through education as a French teacher, activities director, coach, mentor and building leader has helped her to develop a strong belief in the power of positive relationships, a drive toward instructional excellence, and continuing determination as an advocate for equity, the press release states.

“I look forward to meeting and connecting with the Central students, staff and community in the coming weeks to discover your hopes and dreams for the school,” Servignat said in the press release. “I am thrilled that this journey has led me to Central High School, and I look forward to working with everyone to create a community that will prepare all students for success.”

Servignat will be leaving Century High School, where she has been the assistant principal for the last four years. Her master of education and bachelor’s in French were obtained from Portland State University.

