Community notebook

Kings Crossing seeks vendors

Kings Crossing is seeking vendors for its spring market, which will open on March 31.

Ideas include Mother’s Day gifts, photography, kid arts and crafts, plant starts, flower baskets, garden decor and fresh produce. The market also is looking for volunteer performers who would like to share their family friendly talent on the stage.

Kings Crossing will host the Kings Valley Easter Egg Hunt on March 31, its opening day. Bring your kids to the Easter Egg Hunt and then come across the street for music, a great cup of coffee and one of Diana’s famous pastries.

For more information: Jennie Wilder, jwilder@kvschool.org.

DHS Booster Club auction is Saturday

The Dallas Booster Club will host its annual auction at 5:30 p.m. the Nesmith Readiness Center on Saturday.

The event supports the clubs efforts to raise money for an artificial turf field at Dallas High School. Tickets are $25.

This year, food trucks will be outside to purchase dinner and beer or wine; 12 percent of food and drink sales will be donated back to the booster club. You may still bring food to share at your table.

Auction items include: a Marquis spa; getaways to Las Vegas; Sunriver, the Oregon Coast, Eagle Crest; a two-night rafting trip with airplane transportation; a sage rat hunt in Eastern Oregon; handmade quilts; salmon fishing trips; and golf packages.

For more information: Kerri Morrison, 503-779-8485, or Deena Loughary, 541-377-7463.

Chamber lunch features Dressel

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Dallas Retirement Village Lodge.

This month’s speaker is Ed Dressel. He will present “The Journey of a Speaker.”

Tickets are $12 for chamber members; $15 for nonmembers. For more information: Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce.

Explore creating with clay at ACAC

Ash Creek Arts Center will host a ceramics class with Karen Mahoney from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting March 21.

Students will learn multiple methods of hand-building, including coils, pinching and slabs. They will then use these methods to create a number of ceramic items to use at home. Following demonstrations of various ways to decorate a clay surface, students will decide which methods they’d like to use on their work.

The class will also learn about clay and the process of turning it into ceramics. Following the class, projects will be fired in a kiln and returned to students at a later date. No previous clay experience is necessary.

The class is for students aged 18 and older, and costs $95. It runs March 21 and 28, and April 4 and 11.

For more information: Ash Creek Arts Center

Watershed recreation fair Saturday

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a free Watershed Recreation Fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Grove Coffeehouse, 116 S. Main St., Independence.

This is an open-house style look at the recreational opportunities that can be found within our watershed. From hiking to birdwatching to fishing and agritourism, you’ll have a chance to discover some of the many outdoor activities in our area. Drop in for a coffee, tea or hot chocolate and start planning your next adventure.

Purchases of coffee, tea and beverages go to support the youth programs of the Grove Community Church.

For more information: Luckiamute Watershed Council .

Pancake brunch set for Saturday

A pancake brunch will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., hosted by the Western Oregon University Psychology Club.

Cost is $5. Money raised will help the students in the club attend the Western Phsycology Conference, and will also go toward a fun Senior Prom Sock Hop even in the spring at the senior center that will be held by both the Psychology and Gerontology clubs.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

Housing project for veterans discussion

A community forum to discuss the possibility of a new housing and employment project for veterans in Dallas will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at LaCreole Middle School.

The project’s goal is to provide temporary, emergency housing for veterans while connecting them to as many of the social services offered in Polk County.

For more information: Brent DeMoe, 503-623-9664, ext. 2118, or demoe.brent@co.polk.or.us.

Blarney Stone soup featured at DASC

The Dallas Area Senior Center’s annual Soup and Pie sale will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the senor center, behind the library.

Cost is $5.

Blarney Stone soup, Paddy’s clam chowder, and Irish stew will all be featured at the event. Assorted pies will be available. Coffee and beverage included.

Monmouth Soup and Pie Thursday

The Monmouth Senior Center’s annual Soup and Pie sale will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the center, 180 Warren St. S.

Come enjoy a lunch of soup and pie.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

MVCA hosts dinner and auction

Mid-Valley Christian Academy will hold its 11th annual dinner and auction Saturday at its campus at Ash Creek Bible Church, 1483 16th St. N., in Monmouth.

The theme for the evening is “Shepherds Guiding Our Path” and it will honor community pastors for their dedication and service. The event will include a silent auction, a dessert auction, a ticketed dinner and live auction conducted by guest auctioneer Mike Ainsworth. The silent auction begins at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30. Tickets are $15 for one and $100 for a table of eight. The dinner is shepherds pie, green salad, rolls, dessert and a beverage. Children ages 3 to 11 will have a special program and pizza for dinner for $5, but preregistration is required.

For more information: 503-838-2818.