Consumers need to renew recycling efforts

POLK COUNTY — We’ve been recycling wrong, and now the country that took care of it for us won’t do it anymore.

“China has severely restricted what they will allow,” said Julie Jackson, municipal manager for Republic Services. “They’re asking for 0.5 percent contamination or less. And we’ve become kind of lax, so now we have to work to clean it up.”

Empty, Clean and Dry What can I recycle? Paper — Newspaper, envelopes, junk mail, phone books, brochures, magazines. Cardboard — Ream wrappers, file folders, poster board, frozen food boxes, cardboard boxes, milk cartons. Plastic — Water bottles, takeout containers, soda bottles. Aluminum/metal — Aluminum beverage cans, food cans, scrap metal Glass — Beverage containers, glass food jars

Unlike what we may be seeing in nearby counties, neither Republic Services nor Brandt’s Sanitary Services plan on implementing any strict regulations about the comingled recycling bin, but representatives from both companies are asking consumers to be more aware of what they toss in the blue bin.

“We’re not making any big changes right now,” Jackson said. “We know there are a lot of things happening. We are asking people to take out all the trash, all the wishful recycling, and make sure containers are clean and dry.”

“Wishful recycling” is when a customer puts something in the recycle bin that he or she thinks should be recyclable but has never been on the list of approved recyclables, Jackson said.

For example, clean, paper-pulp egg cartons are OK, but if they’re full of food, they aren’t, she said.

Cans are OK, and consumers aren’t expected to peel off the label — unless they also want to recycle the paper — but they will be expected to wash the can thoroughly.

“We’re not asking people to use soap and wash things,” Jackson said. “We’re asking that it’s rinsed so no food residue is going to remain in that container and collect mold or drip out into other containers in that cart.”

Both Jackson and Josh Brandt, manager of Brandt’s Sanitary Services, said they don’t expect consumers to make big changes, such as ordering a larger garbage bin or eliminating recycling efforts altogether. Just make sure what you do put in the comingled bin is actually recyclable, Jackson said.

“We all really want to recycle,” she said. “We want it to be meaningful, meaning the material you send really gets recycled, and we want people to help us in that solution.”

Brandt said with so many changes, he has been actively collecting as much information as he can to move forward and present it to the community.

