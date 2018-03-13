Corrections lists most wanted

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for March.

Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

• Benjamin Thomas Miller, born Sept. 10, 1988, 5-10, 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.

• Erick Gene Talbott, born March 27, 1994, 5-10, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Third-degree rape.

• Talon Jackson-Crain, born March 2, 1992, 6-3, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: First-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine.