Dallas agency works to add 18 years to its URD

As the Dallas Urban Renewal Agency moves to extend the duration of its district, we will publish a series of stories examining urban renewal and Dallas’ district. This week, we look at why the agency wants an extension and what is required to approve it.

DALLAS — The Dallas Urban Renewal Agency Board will move forward with a proposal to extend the district’s duration until 2042.

At its March 5 meeting, the board voted to have agency staff write a resolution to add 18 years to the life of the district. The move also would have to be approved separately by the Dallas City Council, which serves as the agency’s board.

Put in effect in 2004, the district suffered from ill timing as the Great Recession started in 2008 and, as result, has underperformed initial estimates of income. The district is set to expire in 2024.

If it is unchanged, the district will use $5.1 million of its $9 million of maximum indebtedness allowed and would have $1.8 million left to complete additional projects. Maximum indebtedness is defined in Dallas’ plan as the principal amount “based upon good faith estimates of the scope and cost of projects in the plan and schedule for their completion.”

The district includes downtown Dallas from about Walnut Avenue south to Southeast Clay Street and from Church Street east to Jefferson. It also includes Main Street businesses just north of Walnut Avenue.

In November, Elaine Howard, of Elaine Howard Consulting LLC, presented the agency with options for extending the duration of the district.

She examined scenarios of no amendment, 10 years additional and 20 years additional. Howard said the district shouldn’t consider the 20-year option because it would require increasing the district’s maximum indebtedness, a substantial amendment.

Though Dallas’ district has an expiration date, it isn’t required by state statute, Howard said. Instead, it’s reaching maximum indebtedness that governs how long a district is in operation.

The board asked Howard to estimate how long it would take to reach maximum indebtedness and she brought the answer to the board’s March 5 meeting.

Howard said the board has questions to consider now that it knows how long it will take to fulfill its plan.

“Do you want to extend that long to meet that maximum indebtedness, or do you think that is too long?” she said.

Approving the amendment would give the agency more money for improvements, about $3.8 million instead of $1.8 million. Howard said the analysis was completed by Tiberius Solutions and was based on a property tax growth rate of 3.3 percent annually.

“Over the last 10 years, you’ve averaged that,” Howard said. “You’ve got great growth going now in your city. Whether that is actually happening in your urban renewal area, too, I’m not sure.”

Like the initial estimates, the new analysis could be off depending on the economy and other factors in the years to come, she said.

“Over 18 years we can’t say exactly what is going to happen,” she said. “We can give you these projections and you can extend it and you might have to end up extending it again. If growth rates move faster, you might get finished up sooner. These are our best projections.”

On the flip side, it would have taxing districts within the area forgoing income from property tax increases in the district for 18 years longer than the current plan.

Urban renewal is funded by “tax increment financing” or the yearly property tax increases after the district is formed. Tax values are frozen at the district formation. Taxing districts — Polk County, Dallas School District and the city of Dallas, for example— receive the same amount in taxes from that frozen value every year the district exists.

Any growth in taxes is separated and paid to the district. The goal of urban renewal districts is to use that money to pay for improvements within the district. Those could include “street scape” projects, grants or loans to business owners to repair building facades, or purchasing property with the intent of fostering commercial development.

“The downside is the longer your urban renewal plan goes, the longer your city budget is impacted by money that goes to urban renewal instead of to the city — and every other taxing district,” Howard said. “That is why they are interested in knowing how long urban renewal goes. To be transparent about it, that’s the issue with the extension.”

Viewing urban renewal as an investment, Howard said those taxing districts will benefit from a successful urban renewal district in time. She said she recently conducted an analysis of a district in Seaside and found property taxes within the district grew by double the base of 3 percent.

“Sure, they have to wait and forgo the revenue, but when it came back on the tax roll, it came on twice what would have been if it had been at 3 percent,” she said. “That’s the reason you do urban renewal. Those are the compelling stories about why you make those investments.”

The board approved moving forward with the extension unanimously.

“The long-term goal would be that we would be able to use the money in a way that everybody wins,” said agency board member Kelly Gabliks.

Next week, we’ll look at the history of Dallas’ urban renewal district, why initial estimates were wrong — it wasn’t just the economy — and what the agency has accomplished so far.