Disappointed in coverage

I’m becoming increasingly disappointed in the lack of reporting by the I-O regarding current events, especially in the Monmouth and Independence civic developments.

There was no meeting coverage of the possibility of increasing runway length at Independence Airport to allow jet aircraft landings. Or the motion by Monmouth city councilor’s to terminate the Monmouth city manager’s contract over pay and performance issues; or the verbal exchange between city councilors and Monmouth city police chief regarding questionable administrative performance of the police department.

Already, too few residents depend on newspaper coverage rather than actually attending civic/council meetings.

Without better coverage your subscription costs become worthless.

I hope you will greatly improve.

Thank you,

Paul Sieber

Monmouth