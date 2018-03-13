Falls City’ Ungricht is back as manager

FALLS CITY — Well, the new boss at Falls City City Hall is the same as the old boss, at least for a few more months.

Terry Ungricht, who resigned as the volunteer city manager last month, is back at it because the city’s succession plan fell through. Thursday, the council was slated to give city clerk Cody DeCamp the position, with a contract to pay him $40,600 and the possibility of a 10 percent raise after a six-month review.

That didn’t happen because DeCamp quit on March 6. DeCamp had worked for the city about six months.

Faced with having no manager, the council appointed Ungricht interim. He left the job on Feb. 28.

The motion passed unanimously.

The council turned its attention to hiring someone to take on the job. Ungricht said he preferred that the council give him and Mayor Jeremy Gordon the discretion to decide how to advertise the position, either on their own or through Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments, or COG. The city used COG to hire DeCamp about six months ago.

Not all councilors were thrilled with using COG again.

“The problem we had is that we spend some number of thousands of dollars on COG to get us into a city manager position and you see what happened. It didn’t work very well,” said Councilor Cliff Lauder. “The bottom line is we don’t have $80,000 to entice a city manager to our city.”

Lauder added the city needs to act before Ungricht decides to quit permanently.

“Now he’s back doing too much for nothing again. He doesn’t really want to do this,” he said. “We are being faced with nobody to run city hall.”

In other business, the council:

• Tabled approving proposed utility rate increases for fear that it might influence voters’ decision on supporting the levy to support the fire department. Drill made the motion to table the discussion and vote on the increases until after the May election.



The motion was approved on a 5-1 vote.