Republic Service is great; call center is not

I appreciate the drivers and pickup crew that Republic Services has to serve Dallas.

I cannot say the same about their telephone customer service crew. It appears Republic Services switched to some type of call center.

I have on-call trash pickup from Republic Services and haven’t had correct billing since fall of 2017. Trying to speak to anyone regarding resolution of my invoice(s) has been close to impossible. The call center people have been both worthless and less than honest. Do they know what on-call service means? Do they know it is a service Republic provides? I have literally had some service crew think I live in Texas.

I have asked to speak to management. I have asked to speak to a Dallas, Oregon, representative, all to no avail.

I would like to speak to management. I would like to speak to a Dallas, Oregon representative. I would like to have my on-call service be managed and billed correctly.

Ann Richmond

Dallas