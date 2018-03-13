Sport schedule

Wednesday, March 14
Girls softball: Mohawk at Perrydale (non-league), 4:30 p.m.; Central at North Marion (non-league), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 15
Boys baseball: Eagle Point at Dallas (non-league), 4 p.m.; Elkton at Perrydale (non-league), 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball: Philomath at Dallas (non-league), 4:30 p.m.; Elkton at Perrydale (non-league), 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Friday, March 16
Girls softball: Dallas at Liberty (non-league), 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 17
Men’s baseball: Central Washington University at Monmouth, 1 p.m.
Women’s softball: Saint Martin’s University at Monmouth, noon.
Boys baseball: Perrydale at Toledo (non-league), 1 p.m.
WOU Track and Field: Lewis and Clark Spring Break Opener at Portland, all day.
Track and Field: Perrydale at Jefferson High School, 10 a.m.; Falls city at Jefferson High School, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 18
Men’s baseball: Central Washington University at Monmouth, noon.
Women’s softball: Central Washington University at Monmouth, noon.
Monday, March 19
Boys baseball: East Linn Christian Academy at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball: Perrydale at Regis, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Central at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: West Salem at Central, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Central at Trysting Tree, 11 a.m.
Girls golf: Central at Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 20
Boys baseball: Madison at Dallas, (non-league), 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball: Silverton at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Dallas at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.; Perrydale at Delphian (non-league), 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Woodburn at Central, 4 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Central at Woodburn, 4 p.m.; Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
