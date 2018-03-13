Sports Quick Hits

LaCreole Middle School places in state tournament

With more than 100 schools competing in the middle school state wrestling tournament on Saturday in Woodburn, LaCreole middle School finished in fifth place, with 80 points. With this tournament, there were no divisions so every school, regardless of size, competed in the same division.

Boys Results: B85: Isaac Jones, fourth place, LCMS; B90: Owen Hess, fourth place, LCMS; B140: Logan Person, fourth place, LCMS

B275: Jacob Boone, second place, LCMS

Girls Results:

G140: Morgan Smith, second place, LCMS

High School dance state championships

This week, Thursday through Saturday, March 15-17, the high school dance state championships take place at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

More than 1300 dancers will represent teams from 56 Oregon high schools, competing for titles in four divisions.

Thursday is division 5A and show, beginning at 5 p.m.; Friday is 6A, and 4A/3A/2A/1A, beginning at 5 p.m.; Saturday is the final rounds for all divisions, and starts at 2:30 p.m. There will be a trophy presentation and all-state team performance after final rounds on Saturday.