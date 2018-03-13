State unemployment rate stable

SALEM — Oregon’s unemployment rate has been at a historical low and stable for more than a year, remaining at 4.1 percent in January and December, according to a press release from Worksource Oregon.

Annual revisions to labor force data show Oregon’s unemployment rate between 4.1 percent and 4.2 percent for all 13 months between January 2017 and January 2018.

Oregon’s unemployment rate of 4.1 percent is the lowest unemployment rate in the comparable historical series which dates back to 1976.

In January, Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment grew by 5,000 jobs, following a revised gain of 9,800 jobs in December.

Three major industries each added close to 1,000 jobs: private educational services, construction, and manufacturing. These gains were partially offset by a loss of 700 jobs in leisure and hospitality.

Health care and social assistance added 2,300 jobs above the gain due to a reclassification of home care workers.

Payroll employment grew by 2.7 percent in the most recent 12 months.

Between January 2017 and January 2018, Oregon added 50,600 jobs.

Recent estimates of payroll employment indicate an acceleration in job growth, led by construction which added 7,500 jobs in that time.

Three other industries posted rapid growth faster than 4 percent: private educational services, other services, and leisure and hospitality. Meanwhile two industries cut jobs: information and wholesale trade.