Women’s March Youth Empower organizes nationwide walkouts in support of Parkland

POLK COUNTY — Wednesday (today), a National School Walkout is planned through the political action committee, Women’s March Youth Empower, at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes in each time zone across the nation. The 17 minutes is in honor of the 17 students shot and killed at the Parkland (Fla.) High School shooting on Feb. 14.

Two walkouts in Dallas are registered on the political action committees website, and one in Monmouth.

Organizers state in a form-type email that the walkout is a protest against “Congress’ inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.”

Dallas High School Principal Steve Spencer said he has been in communication with students who plan to walk out.

The event is not being planned by staff, Spencer said.

“We believe some students are planning to exercise their rights to free speech in a way that is safe and productive,” he said. “Our job as staff is to make sure that safety is first and foremost. Our staff will not be participating in that.”

Students will not be marked as an unexcused absence unless they don’t return to class, Spencer said.

Meanwhile, teachers will go into safety mode if needed, monitoring students who choose to protest.

Hannah Morelli, who organized the DHS event with schoolmates Landan Anderson and Regan Nguyen, said they planned the walkout because they want safer schools.

“We are participating because we are unsafe in our school and feel that our elected officials aren’t doing anything about the issue,” Morelli said via email. “We are standing up for our safety.”

She said the community should learn that acts of violence are not normal, and a solution exists with stricter gun laws.

Superintendent Michelle Johnstone said local law enforcement is aware of plans.

“We appreciate the professionalism that our young leaders are bringing to the conversation,” Johnstone said.

Morelli said she expects about 100 students to gather outside the main entrance of the building for the 17 minutes.

“This is something that affects us every day; it’s the lives of not only us, but kids all around the country,” Morelli said. “We are urging them to vote for people that will do more than send ‘thoughts and prayers.’”

Perrydale Superintendent Eric Milburn said he wasn’t aware of students planning to join the nationwide walkout, though a few students have inquired about the protests. He said the school modified its schedule for Wednesday (today) so if students participate, they wouldn’t miss instructional time.

In Monmouth, Lila Gardner has registered a walkout at Western Oregon University. She said it isn’t about a single issue, but rather to show support.

“I want to show solidarity for students that are also walking out because of the Parkland shooting,” she said, “that their activism is not going unseen.”

Gardner said she is trying diligently to ensure the WOU walkout doesn’t turn into a fight over political ideals.

“I may feel one way,” she said. “The way I feel is OK, but I don’t want to push that down other people’s throats. ... I wanted to show that Western Oregon is on their side. Their activism is something that’s going to be seen and done at least through college.”

This is the first time Gardner has prepared to walkout en masse.

“What moved me the most is the activism that is shown in the Parkland students,” she said.

Gardner said she has noticed that in past school shootings — or mass shootings in general — “everyone talks about it for a week, and nothing happens.” She said it is a cycle until the next shooting. Gardner said she has noticed the Parkland students are not letting the topic end, and she wants to show that WOU students stand with them. The WOU event has been supported by administration, the faculty executive committee, and the student senate.