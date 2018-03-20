Auction raises about $50K

Booster Club does it again.
Thank you Dallas Booster Club and local Boosters, Somewhere around $50,000 was raised last Saturday night at the Booster Club Auction. This money takes the pressure of fundraising off of coaches and programs.
Equipment, uniforms, and yes — it looks like a brand new turf field. Every high school program benefits. Student-athletes, programs all benefit.
Thanks Booster Club.
Tony Olliff
Dallas
