Auction raises about $50K

Booster Club does it again.

Thank you Dallas Booster Club and local Boosters, Somewhere around $50,000 was raised last Saturday night at the Booster Club Auction. This money takes the pressure of fundraising off of coaches and programs.

Equipment, uniforms, and yes — it looks like a brand new turf field. Every high school program benefits. Student-athletes, programs all benefit.

Thanks Booster Club.

Tony Olliff

Dallas