﻿

News and information from our partners

Auction raises about $50K

As of Tuesday, March 20, 2018

﻿

Booster Club does it again.

Thank you Dallas Booster Club and local Boosters, Somewhere around $50,000 was raised last Saturday night at the Booster Club Auction. This money takes the pressure of fundraising off of coaches and programs.

Equipment, uniforms, and yes — it looks like a brand new turf field. Every high school program benefits. Student-athletes, programs all benefit.

Thanks Booster Club.

Tony Olliff

Dallas

﻿

More like this story

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)