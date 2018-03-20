Community notebook

Indy Works comes next week

Independence Public Library will host Indy Works at 3 p.m. on March 28. Meet the Independence Public Works employees and see some of the equipment that keeps the city moving. The event features free hot dogs.

Also at the library this week, Family Story Time is Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. The weekly event features an hour of stories, finger plays, crafts and more. It is designed for children aged 3 to 5, but is open to all.

Chess club meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

For more information: ci.independence.or.us.

Doll Show comes to fairgrounds

The 36th annual Doll Show and Sale will come to the Polk County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

More than 100 vendors will feature dolls of all kinds — antique, vintage, modern, collectible, miniatures, and other doll-related items.

Early bird sales begin at 9 a.m., with $8 admission. Regular sales are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with $5 admission. Kids 10 and younger are free.

The Wagon Wheel Doller Doll Club sponsors the sale. Proceeds are donated to community groups, including the Humane Society, Union Gospel Mission, The Women’s Crisis Center, and Marion-Polk Food Share. For more information: Arleta, 503-581-1206.

Indy PD to host Coffee with a Cop

The Independence Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mi Casita Market (Los Primos), 834 N. Main St., Independence.

The program allows officers and community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

All community members are invited to attend.

For more information: Sgt. Juventino Banuelos, 503-837-1108, or banuelos.juventino@ci.independence.or.us,

Vertical gardening topic of meeting

The Dallas Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the Ambassadors Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.

The featured speaker will be Harry Olson, an OSU Master Gardener, who will share vertical gardening techniques to maximize yield and minimize effort by trellising garden vegetables and fruits. Harry is a well-traveled speaker, and his slide show is certain to give gardeners some new ideas to try. Light refreshments will be served, and there is no charge.



Club membership is open to both men and women and visitors are always welcome. Contact Mike Stewart at 503-510-3293 if you have questions.