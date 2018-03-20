Garmon anniversary

Paul and Ruby Garmon, of Dallas, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on March 24.

The couple was married on March 24, 1968, in Virginia City, Nev. They moved to Dallas in 1988.

Paul worked at JC Penney’s and owned Polk Station Bar. Ruby worked with the Dallas School District and at West Valley Hospital.

Both are retired. Paul enjoys golf, while Ruby enjoys garage sales and restoring pioneer cemeteries.

They enjoy traveling to the coast, where they will spend their anniversary.

They have four children, Chris Price, Paula Garmon, Matthew Garmon and Johnny Garmon; and nine grandchildren.

A celebration lunch was held at Langdon Farms with family, where they received an Alaskan Cruise from their children.