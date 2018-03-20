Garus, Lady Dragons board: join us

An invitaton to Micky Garus and the Lady Dragons Softball Club’s Board:

We have closely followed the recent controversy over the Lady Dragons Softball Club’s raffle of an AR-15 as a fundraiser. We abhor the raffling of a semi-automatic weapon to benefit a youth sports program, especially shortly after 17 teenagers in Parkland, Florida, we killed with the same model.

We assume that you agree with us that never again should such a weapon be made available to anyone who is to of sound mind and has not passed a stringent background check. Therefore, we hope that you will join us in unity at the March for Our Lives on Saturday, March 24, at 11 a.m. on the Salem Capitol Mall. Certainly, we can agree on that message. See you there.

Karen Moynahan and Doug Marshall

Dallas