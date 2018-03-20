Good Samaritan returned wallet

A Huge Thank You to the gentleman who found my billfold on the Walmart parking lot last week and took the time and effort to find my address and return it to me. It is so encouraging to know there are still honest people like this. I know they are out there, they just aren’t the ones we hear about.

I was so upset and “rattled” by the time he returned it, I failed to get his name. But I am so grateful.

Thank you, thank you.

Gladys Henson

Dallas