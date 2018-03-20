Grant to help Falls City sewer

FALLS CITY — Business Oregon’s Community Development Block Program has awarded the city of Falls City a $330,000 grant for planning and engineering on a needed wastewater treatment plant upgrade.

“This project will cover engineering, an environmental review and a rate study,” said Falls City Mayor Jeremy Gordon.

Terry Ungricht, the city’s interim manager, said the city will appoint Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments to manage the project to maintain consistent oversight as city leadership is in flux.

The city applied for the grant in November 2017.

“Hopefully when we are done with this, we will have biddable documents to proceed with the actual construction,” Ungricht said.

He said the city has two years to complete the environmental and planning portion of the project, which could be cutting it close when approval requires federal agency review.

He said the city’s engineering firm will begin those parts of the planning right away.

“The only thing they worry about is one of the federal regulatory agencies sometimes is slow,” Ungricht said. “Hopefully in a year and half we will have the federal regulatory agencies give us an OK. If not, they’ll have a good excuse of why we didn’t finish in two years.”

Gordon said the project — that has been years in the making — is off to a good start.

“We’ve had an initial call about it and everybody is on the same page. It looks like there is good communication,” he said. “Terry deserves a ton of credit for the hours he put in and the relationships he built to make this happen.”

In other business, the council voted to appoint Mike McConnell, Jenn Drill, Guy Mack and Mitchell Padilla to the city’s Public Works Committee.