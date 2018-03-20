Jaffer will move Oregon forward

This letter is to publicly thank Danny Jaffer for seeking election to the Legislature in House District 23. I know Danny will help move Oregon forward by focusing on priorities like health care access, family wage jobs, and rural vibrancy. I know Danny cares about this area; he’s spent nearly a lifetime here and understands the unique challenges small towns face. I know he’s an individual who will be accessible to his constituents. Thanks, Danny Jaffer, for sacrificing your time and energy to improve the region and the state. I know you will make a positive impact in Oregon.

Molly Mayhead

Monmouth