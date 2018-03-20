James2 thankful for money

Last week our local James 2 Community Kitchen was granted an award from Dallas Community Foundation. The Board of Directors of James 2 Kitchen wish to say a big thank you. This money will go to purchasing food for the two Dallas meal sites which serve over 200 meals each week. This helps our volunteers prepare and serve a healthy, attractive plate to each individual who sits at our tables. Thank you again, Dallas Community Foundation.
Linda Fast
Dallas
