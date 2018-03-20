News in brief

Indy man sentenced to 84 months

DALLAS — Robert Jake Calvin, of Independence, was sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court on Thursday to serve 84 months in prison by Judge Rafael A. Caso after pleading guilty to various domestic violence-related charges. Calvin, 45, plead guilty to three counts of felony assault in the fourth degree, two counts of felony strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and harassment.

The case was investigated by the Independence Police Department and prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

Dallas high wins in safety contest

SALEM — High school students across the state created videos that are full of drama, music, humor, and captivating characters to bolster awareness about workplace safety — all with the central message, “Speak up. Work safe.”

The Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition sponsors the annual video contest to engage teen workers, who are twice as likely to be injured on the job, according to federal studies.

Dallas High School students made the top seven finalists for their production of “The New Guy.” Other finalists were: “Memories” — Summit High School, Bend; “Phone Drones” — Parkrose High School, Portland; “Regrets” — West Albany High School, Albany; “Safety Joe” — Crescent Valley High School, Corvallis; “The Silent Condition” — Sprague High School, Salem; “Welcome to Recyc Corp” — Parkrose High School, Portland.

View the entries on YouTube.

The top three entries will take home cash prizes ranging from $300 to $500 and will earn a matching amount for their school. Contest winners will be announced during an awards ceremony to be held later this spring.

Falls City gets grant for cleanup

FALLS CITY — Falls City has received a grant from the nonprofit Oregon Community Trees to help it incorporate tree-related information in its annual cleanup day with SOLVE next September.

Cleanup volunteers will be rewarded with a tree planting and a barbecue to thank them. Falls City will also hand out tree-planting and maintenance guides to encourage residents to plant trees on their property and care for ones they already have.

Although the cleanup event is in September, Falls City will mark Arbor Week in April by flying their Tree City USA flag and giving trees away to residents.