Power outage in Dallas affects thousands

DALLAS — A power outage affected 4,763 customers in Dallas on Saturday, and another 7,678 customers for about five minutes on Sunday morning, said Tom Gauntt, Pacific Power spokesman.

The outage was caused by a transmission pole on fire, he said.

“At that time, right when that caused a problem, 4,763 customers were out,” Gauntt said.

Pacific Power employees worked to transfer power and other things, and by 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, 450 customers remained without power, Gauntt said.

“At about 8:45 a.m., they were still trying to restore that 450, and momentarily de-energized other circuits to do that work, and from 11:44 to 11:49, 7,678 were down for about five minutes,” Gauntt said. “Then everybody was back by 12:13 p.m. So it was kind of rocky there for a while.”

Dallas Fire & EMS responded to reports of a power pole on fire at 8:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Spokeswoman April Welsh said the fire was caused by ceramic insulation in a transformer. Firefighters were unable to extinguish the blaze until Pacific Power shut the electricity off at the transformer.