Preacher Billy is still right

You ask me what is wrong with America today and I’ll give you my answer.

In most folks’ ears, it might seem silly, but what is happening in America today is that we’ve stopped listening to Preacher Billy.

No more right, no more wrong, do what’s right in your own eyes and sing your own song.

“God is dead.” It was said in the ’60s — look how far we’ve come.

If I say the problem is sin, many will say in response that I’m just plain dumb.

My response to America, it might seem silly, but we’ve just stopped listening to Preacher Billy.

JD Rupp

Dallas