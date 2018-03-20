Servignant heads to CHS in fall

INDEPENDENCE — Central High School will see a new face at the helm in September.

Donna Servignat will join the team after 18 years in education. She started as a French teacher and moved into administration, which she said she enjoys because she has a more direct impact on the school’s culture and environment.

“Being able to connect them (students) to the building and keeping them engaged in the classroom,” Servignat said.

She is coming from Century High School in Hillsboro, where she spent four years as assistant principal.

Servignat is eager to begin at CHS.

“I love the community that’s there,” she said. “The interview process was really fantastic. I had the opportunity to meet a lot of people and ask questions. Everybody there is very invested in the school and the kids. Everybody has a big heart for kids.”

Servignat said she could feel the strong community connection for the school and its programs.

“I am really invested in work here at Century High School for trauma-informed care, and I know that’s a big drive for (Superintendent) Jennifer (Kubista), so I’m excited to help that work along, in not only educating kids academically, but social-emotional supports to help them be whole children — well-rounded kids.”

Servignat has been active in the AVID program at Century and looks forward to sharing her knowledge of the college-readiness program at Central.

“That’s one of Century’s real strengths, so bringing that knowledge base and building that program from the ground up, and a real potential for some strong career-technical education programs there as well that people really want,” she said. “Statewide, that was the passing of Measure 98, research shows that if they’re (students) connected to something and feel it’s relevant to what they’re studying, if we can make some connections between that academic world and real-life experiences, that’s really big for kids.”

Servignat didn’t always plan to get into education. She said the career kind of came together for her.

“It wasn’t something that I knew I was destined to be a teacher,” she said. “I had a lot of experiences throughout my life in mentoring roles and teaching roles, and it was one of those things that just fell into place for me.”

Seemingly constant shifting standards and benchmarks from the state sometimes seemed like an impossible target to hit.

But Servignat said she is more concerned about educating kids locally.

“One of the things that I think is important to consider is that what is going on at the state level might shift and change, but underneath that, as a school, we always want to have our own system for the work that we’re doing and evaluating growth,” Servignat said. “It’s important to meet the benchmarks set by the state, but not to get completely focused on that. The long work we’re doing at the school is what I think keep people moving forward with something that’s a little longer term than what the state is doing.”