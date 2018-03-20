Thommen-Gotts wedding

Kathleen Hazel Gotts and Michael Craig Thommen were married on March 10, 2018, at Redgate Vineyards in Independence.

Robert Pietz, of Salem, officiated.

The bride is the daughter of the late Warren and Jeanne Gotts. The bridegroom is the son of Russel and the late Easter (Candy) Thommen and stepmother Gladys Thommen, of Dallas.

Escorted by her brother, Mr. James Gotts, of Valinda, Calif., the bride wore an A line gown of ivory satin, with a double tulle overlay.

The bodice was trimmed with lace and pearls along with a chapel length train, the bride completed her look with her mother’s pearl head piece.

She carried a bouquet of white roses.

Matron of honor was Mrs. Denise Venini, of Dallas; bridesmaid was Mrs. Adele Gotts, of Valinda. The bride’s attendants wore cocktail length gowns in shades of plum, and carried mixed bouquets of pink roses, eucalyptus leaves and baby’s breath. The couple’s dogs, Maggie and Shylow served as flower girls, and wore matching collars of plum colored tulle.

The best man was Ron Stewart, of Salem.

A reception followed at Redgate Vineyard and was attended by family and friends from all religious and gender backgrounds. The couple will honeymoon in Eastern Oregon.

Both the bride and groom are employed by the State of Oregon. The couple lives in Dallas.