Central schools seeks budget members

INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — The Central School District is seeking candidates to serve on the budget commtitee representing Zones 1, 5 and 7.

Interested persons should submit a letter of interest to the School Board, Central School District 13J, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence OR 97351. The deadline is Friday.

The board will review letters of interest and make an appointment at its regular meeting on April 2, which will be in Hawk Hall at Henry Hill Education Service Center.

For more information: 503-838-0030 ext. 2251.