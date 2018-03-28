Commissioners, bond and levies on May 15 primary ballot

POLK COUNTY — Election session is here again as 2018 primary election on May 15 approaches.

The last day to register to vote or change party affiliation is April 24. Ballots head to post office to be mailed on April 26.

This year, the Independent Party of Oregon has opened its primary election to non-affiliated voters with the party. The deadline to fill out the voting form is April 24 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to find forms, go the Polk County Clerk’s Office www.co.polk.or.us/clerk/elections/may-15-2018-primary-election.

Here are the county, state and national races and local ballot measures that voters in Polk County will see when ballots arrive next month:

County positions

Polk County Commissioner Position No. 2

Craig Pope, Monmouth

Terry Taylor, West Salem

Michele A. Campione, Dallas

Polk County Commissioner Position No. 3

Daniel L. Ervin Sr., Dallas

Kathy Martin-Willis, Independence

Mike Ainsworth, Monmouth

County Ballot Measures

27-126, Falls City; Five-year local option levy for fire and emergency operations.

27-127, Polk County; Polk County Courthouse Complex Building Improvements. General Obligation Bonds Authorization.

27-128, Polk County Fire District No. 1; Renewal of five-year local option levy for Emergency Service Operations.

State-level offices:

State Rep., 10th District

David Gomberg, Neotsu, Democrat (incumbent)

Thomas M. Donojue, Pacific City, (R)

State Rep., 20th District

Paul Evans, Monmouth, Democrat (incumbent)

Kevin S. Chambers, Monmouth, (R)

Selma Pierce, Salem, (R)

State Rep. , 23rd District

Mike Nearman, Independence, Republican (incumbent)

Danny Jaffer, Independence, (D)

Kris Morse-Bledsoe, Dayton, (R)

State Senator, 10th District

Jackie Winters, Salem, Republican (incumbent)

Timothy John Graham, Independence, (D)

Deb Patterson, Salem, (D)

National-level offices

U.S. Rep., 5th District

Kurt Schrader, Oregon City, Democrat (incumbent)

Mark Callahan, Oregon City, (R)

Joey Nations, Salem, (R)

Robert L. Reynolds, Oregon City, (R)

Peter Wright, Lake Oswego, (D)