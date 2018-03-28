Community notebook

Diabetes prevention offered

Beginning April 4, the class, “Diabetes Prevention,” will begin at the Monmouth Senior Center. The class is designed for people who do not currently have diabetes, but meet a certain criteria of risk factors, including those who are pre-diabetic.

This is a one-year program that will meet weekly at first and then move to bi-weekly, then monthly.

Call the senior center to sign up: 503-838-5678.

BottleDrop on Saturday for turf

Dallas Les Schwab will accept cans and bottles during its monthly BottleDrop collection, in collaboration with the Dallas Booster Club’s Turf Project fundraiser.

Bottles and cans may be dropped off at Les Schwab between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Booster Club members, student-athletes and parents will be in selected neighborhoods collecting bottles and cans. If you receive a letter on your door and wish to participate, place your bottles and cans on your porch by 10 a.m. on Saturday. Teams will be collecting them.

Build a Lego city at Indy library

The Independence Public Library will host a Lego Challenge: build your own city, at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Using the library’s Legos, particpants will make their own city landscape. Duplos are available for young children.

On Saturday, the Teen Cooking Club will learn to make meatloaf. The club meets at the library at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Family Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Scrabble with Betty is coming up on April 4 at 1 p.m.

Register now for spring bird walk

Join the Luckiamute Watershed Council for a walk through a working cattle ranch with local bird expert Joel Geier. The walk will be from 8 a.m. sharp to noon on April 7.

The council’s first spring bird walk of the year will take you through beautiful oak savanna, located on Western Skies Cattle Ranch, 15400 Tartar Road, Monmouth. The ranch uses rotational grazing to benefit both cows and oak habitat.

Along the way, hikers will be looking and listening for meadowlarks, acorn woodpeckers, savannah sparrows, western bluebirds, and more.

Registration is $10 and includes a bag lunch from Ovenbird Bakery.

To register: luckiamutelwc.org.

Spring recycle event in Dallas

Republic Services will host its Spring Recycle Event for Dallas residents from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 1030 W. Ellendale Ave.

Accepted items include: yard debris, scrap metal, appliances, bulky furntiure and electronics. No household trash, paint, tires or chemicals will be accepted.

Craft with a Cop in Monmouth

Monmouth Police Department will host stories, crafts and games with officers from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on April 4 at the Monmouth Public Library. The event kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month. Wear blue to support the cause. Snacks provided.

Local Naomi chapter rummage sale

Naomi Chapter No. 22 holds its annual rummage sale Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale is at the Masonic Hall, 140 SW Clay St., Dallas and shoppers can look for treasures and household item at bargain prices.

Proceeds from the sale benefit projects including scholarships and cancer research.