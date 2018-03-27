Council may appoint Ellis permanently

DALLAS — The city of Dallas’ Administration Committee unanimously recommended that the council give Interim City Manager Greg Ellis that job permanently.

Ellis has served in the role since December, and in February, the council voted to give Ellis a chance to apply for the job.

Administration Committee Chairman Paul Trahan said the city has performed a background check on Ellis and received a letter of recommendation from the city of Jefferson, where Ellis served as interim manager from April to November of 2017.

“I felt that the (community) meet and greet wasn’t necessary because he’s been involved in community activities,” Trahan said.

The committee recommended the council approve his appointment and conduct contract negotiations.