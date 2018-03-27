Council, URD vote to move senior center site

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council and Urban Renewal Agency Board approved moving the site for the new Dallas senior center to the former armory property.

The property, 817 SW Church St., will now change hands from the urban renewal district to the city, and the city will reimburse the district for $10,000 already paid for the property and assume the purchase agreement to pay the remaining $90,000.

The district purchased the property with hopes of encouraging commercial development on the site.

Interim City Manager Greg Ellis said a council-requested phase I environmental site assessment performed by Zion Natural Resources found no issues.

The assessment included site reconnaissance, historical land use research, review of governmental records, interviews, and a survey. It was sent to the city on March 19.

ZNR recommended measures to make sure the site isn’t contaminated by leaking underground storage tanks on a property 0.071 miles away.

“Because these facilities are relatively close, contamination from documented or undocumented releases has the potential to migrate onto the subject (armory site) from these facilities through the groundwater and/or vapor pathway in the future,” the report conclusion read. “ZNR recommends that vapor barriers be implemented with any construction plan.”

The report said ZNR would normally recommend a phase II assessment, but said that the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s monitoring and subsequent “for further action” letter required of the sale to the urban renewal district sufficiently cleared the property.

“In other words, the property is clean,” Ellis said.

The council and district’s vote to move the center is contingent on the state’s approval of the exchange of ownership and that the move won’t affect the current $1.9 million Community Development Block Grant the city received to build the center.