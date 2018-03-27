Dallas URD extended to 2042

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series looking at the Dallas Urban Renewal District. This week, we examined the causes for the district falling short of its projections and what has been completed since its beginning in 2004.

DALLAS — The Dallas Urban Renewal Agency and Dallas City Council both approved resolutions March 19 night to extend the duration of the downtown urban renewal district until 2042.

Major projects completed Dallas Urban Renewal District has improved the “street scape” of the downtown by repaving and widening sidewalks, installing new lighting, street furniture and planting trees in several blocks of downtown starting in 2009. Mill Street streetscape upgrades, completed in 2009, 2010 — $43,800. Court Street upgrades, completed in 2011 — $133,400. Church Street reconstruction, completed in 2012 — $20,820. Main Street 800-900 blocks street scape, completed in 2013 — $759,700. Jefferson Street sidewalk improvements on east side of the courthouse square, completed in 2017 — $53,200.

The amendment to the Dallas’ Urban Renewal Plan almost doubles the district’s length and allows it to generate more money for projects.

The need for the extension is partially due to an economic downturn that affected districts across the state and a miscalculation by the plan’s author, Jeff Tashman, in 2004 that anticipated revenue from a West Valley Housing Authority housing development that ended up being tax-exempt.

Façade grants awarded Dallas Urban Renewal District façade grants partially reimburse owners for improvements to the outside of their buildings. Dallas Cinema, 166 SE Mill St. — $10,561.39. Former Arctic Circle building, 433 Main St. — $4,050. Anytime Fitness, 740 Main St. — $10,000. Vacant building at 877 Main St. — $2,749. Dallas Fuel & Food Mart, 430 Main St. — $5,825. Former Polka Dots building (for mural on the side of the building) 761 Main St. — $6,872. Domino’s, 772 Main St. — $1,125. Blue Garden, 827 Main St. — $5,000. House of Floors building, 680 Main St. — $7,125. Locksmith, 869 Main St. — $8,747 Buildings at 807 and 811 Main Street — $4,000 Blush and Four Seasons salon building, 861 Main Street — $4,000 Pressed Coffee & Wine building 788 Main St. — $4,000

Tashman reassessed the district in 2010, and revised the plan’s financial projections — and suggested a way to add value to the district.

“At that point you looked at the potential of actually expanding the district to try to get more revenues within the area. You decided not to do that and decided just to move forward,” said Elaine Howard, the consultant who presented the district with options for extending the district, a process that begin late last year.

Taxing district revenue going to urban renewal in 2017 Polk County — $25,683.64 Chemeketa Community College — $9,366.97 Chemeketa Regional Library — $1,208.64 Willamette Education Service District — $4,431.69 City of Dallas — $62,748.66 Dallas bonds before 2001 — $6,546.81 Dallas Cemetery District — $805.77 Soil & Water Conservation District — $705.04 Dallas School District — $68,086.82. Polk County Extension District — $1,107.92 Total: $180,691.96 Source: Polk County Assessor's Office

The district first began collecting tax revenue in 2005-06, a few years before the recession began that stalled development everywhere.

Dallas Urban Renewal District by the numbers • Original duration – 2004-2024. • Amended duration – 2004-2042. • Maximum indebtedness -- $9,044,929. • Funding for projects remaining without the amendment -- $1.8 million. • Funding for projects with the amendment -- $3.8 million.

“I have to say any plan that was adopted in that time frame, we are doing the same kind of thing with them,” Howard said. “They may not have that duration provision, but they are looking at where they are in terms of financing, and everybody is behind on that.”

Projects remaining in the plan • Additional improvements on Main Street. • Creating a “distinct gateway feel” to the north entrance to downtown (Main and Jefferson couplet). • Jefferson Street “street scape” from intersection of Main and Jefferson to Washington Street. • Washington Street “street scape.” • Public utility upgrades putting lines underground to create a more attractive and pedestrian friendly atmosphere. • Acquire more public parking facilities.

The March 19 vote could get the district closer to completing improvements outlined in the plan that haven’t been done, which include upgrades to Jefferson Street, Washington Street, and the north entrance to downtown.

The drawback to extension is taxing entities are further delayed from benefiting from assessed value increases on properties with the district. In 2017, that amounted to $180,691.96, with the biggest losers being the Dallas School District and the city of Dallas.

Interim City Manager Greg Ellis said the district isn’t required to notify affected entities of the amendment. It’s considered a minor amendment, which means it requires approval by resolution from the URD board and city council. The members of both the board and the council are the same.

Changes such as increasing the maximum indebtedness or adding land to the district that amounts to more than 1 percent of the existing area would require the same notices, hearings and approval procedure process as the original plan.

Polk County took a $25,683 hit from Dallas’ district. That is in addition to amounts diverted from districts in Independence, Monmouth and West Salem, said County Administrator Greg Hansen.

“The county is always concerned when our tax dollars are re-routed to another entity/district, so it would not matter if it were Dallas or any of our other cities having URDs, we would most likely oppose it,” Hansen said. “However, from the city’s point of view, I would probably do the same if I were city manager.”

Ellis said if the district is carefully managed, urban renewal can be beneficial.



“They create economic development and those other taxing entities can have an increase in their taxing base,” Ellis said.