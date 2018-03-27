We’ve compiled as many Easter Egg hunts as we could find. Enjoy!

The West Salem MOMS Club that serves the communities of West Salem, Monmouth, Independence and Dallas, is planning a community Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on Friday at 10 a.m. at Orchard Heights Park in West Salem.

For more information: www.westsalemmomsclub.com, or email membershipwsmoms@gmail.com.

The Grove community church has an annual Easter egg hunt the Saturday before Easter at Independence Riverview Park, starting at 10 a.m. It’s a staggered start so that all ages get a chance to get treats. Infants to 2-year-olds start at 10, then every two or three minutes, more age groups are set free to hunt. It’s a well attended free event for anyone. Get there early to jockey for position.

Salt Creek Baptist Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt in the Dallas City Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. See Facebook for more details.

Falls City will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 11 a.m. in George Kitchin Memorial Park (Upper Park) for infants to 18-year-olds.

Independence Health & Rehab will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 9 a.m., across from Central High School.

Parkside Defense, 145 SE Mill St., in Dallas will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. All ages are welcome to this free event. Donations are accepted.

Be the first one for a chance to win a month of lessons, a Parkside T-shirt, or a foam practice weapon.

For more information: 503-751-1444.

Grace Church will host an Easter egg dash at 10 a.m. on Saturday for infants through fifth-graders. The church is at 598 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.

Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, is hosting an Easter egg hunt, starting with lunch at 11 a.m. The free event includes a hunt for eggs, bounce houses, and egg launching.

For more information: 503-623-2265.

Grace Community Church will host an Eggstra’ Special Egg Hunt for families with special needs children, ages kindergarten through 18 years old, for whom a traditional egg hunt is difficult to attend. The event is from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 598 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. The free event includes games, prizes and a glow-in-the-dark hunt.

Registration is required at graceindallas.org.

For more information: 503-623-4961.

The Monmouth-Independence YMCA will host its annual Easter egg hunt at Gentle Woods Park in Monmouth beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The free event includes collecting eggs, a visit with the Easter bunny, and prizes.