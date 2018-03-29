Cross Creek looks for Summer League players

DALLAS -- Cross Creek Golf Course has openings for its 2018 Summer League for those interested in forming a team or wishing to join a team or become a substitute.



Summer League consists of teams of six to 12 players who compete each Wednesday night in a season from May to September. Four players from each team compete in nine holes of individual net stroke play. A league handicap system is maintained for the season (you do not have to have a USGA handicap to compete).



Start time is 5:30 p.m. and teams are semi-shotgun started for the nine holes.

The entry fee for teams is $100. Teams share in the winnings divided into standings for two halves of the season, plus the final championship standings.



There will be an organizational meeting for team captains on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cross Creek Pro Shop.



Anyone interested in more information about the Cross Creek Summer League can contact Lynn Hurt at lshurt67@gmail.com or 503-910-3925; or Dave Watson at gofbum@comcast.net or 503-871-2731.