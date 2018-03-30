Harden indicted on sex abuse charges

DALLAS — Quinlyn R. Harden, 24, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to three counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a minor.

Independence Police arrested Harden, of Independence, on March 16, and a Polk County grand jury indicted him on the charges on March 27 after hearing evidence in the case.

Tim Park, Harden’s attorney, entered the plea on Harden’s behalf in Polk County Circuit Court. Judge Norm Hill did not address bail at the arraignment.

The incidents are connected to the charges allegedly occurred at the location of a now-closed child care center, Stinky Feet Child Care, in Independence.

Harden remains at the Polk County Jail on $200,000 bail.

His next appearance in on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in court room No. 4 for a pretrial conference.