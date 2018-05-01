Central Roundup

Baseball: Tuesday, the Panthers (3-9, Mid-Willamette Conference, 9-10) clinched a win against Philomath (6-3, Oregon West Conference, 10-7) in a non-league game, 6-5.

Kaleb Kantola pitched five and two-thirds innings, striking out eight batters and allowing three earned runs. Peter Mendazona pitched one and one-third innings, nabbing the win. Offensively, Mendazona was two-for-three and was the winning RBI.

Overall, the Panthers scored six runs on eight hits.

“It was a pretty clean competitive back-and-forth game,” head coach Tom Roberts said.

Thursday was another win for the boys as they went up against North Marion (4-2, OWC, 14-4) in another non-league game, scoring seven on seven to take the game, winning 7-4.

Josh Rodriguez pitched four and two-third innings and allowed four hits. Mendazona finished out the game. Both Brandon Lopez and Connor Laeng were two-for-four. Justin Girod was one-for-four, and belted out a home run.

Tuesday, the boys travel to South Albany after press time.

Softball: No stats given at this time.

Girls Tennis: A win landed in the books for the Panthers on Monday as they took the game from Lebanon, losing two matches and winning, 7-2.

Mattie Barry and Martina Fraccaroli both won their singles matches, 6-4, 6-4, and 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, respectively. In the doubles, the girls dominated the Warriors in all five matches, with Dalila Negrete and Molly Scroggins, and Rylie Smith and Jessica Avila coming from behind in three set matches.

On Tuesday, the girls won all of their singles matches against the South Albany Rebels, and Annika Riddell and Liz Chavez took the winning point in the No. 3 doubles, winning 7-5, and 6-2.

Thursday, Central’s winning streak was snapped, losing to Crescent Valley, 7-2.

Amelia Cantu and Kimi Montes took a win in their doubles match, 6-4, 6-3, and Fraccaroli lobbed the team’s second point in her single’s match, defeating her opponent 6-4, 6-0.

The girls team is 7-6 for the season.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: The Panthers hosted Crescent Valley on Wednesday for a dual meet and took first place for the boy’s team, with 83 points, and second place for the girls, with 48 points.

Robert Deleon recorded a personal record in the boys 100-meters dash, flying into first place at 11.73.

In the girls 200-meters, Bethanie Altamirano landed in first place, clocking in at 27.43, and Samantha Londigan PR’d in second place with a time of 27.79.

In the boys 3,000 meters, Caedmon Whisenhut took first place and a PR at 10:46.20.

Morgan Metzger, Altamirano, Londigan, and Ana Becerra flashed through the 4x100-meters relay at 51.36, nabbing first place by 0.33.

In the boys fielding events, Isseah Kamis PR’d in the javelin, throwing it down the field at 147-11.

Sophia Henke soared 15-11 in the girls long jump, also snagging a PR for herself.

The team travels to Silverton on May 9.