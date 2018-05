Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, MAY 2

Monmouth Business Association — 7:30 a.m., A meeting of business people, the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce director, and city officials. 503-751-0147.

Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Open to children pre-kindergarten and younger with parent/adult. Mondays through Thursdays. Free.

Senior meals — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Free, but $3 donation suggested. RSVP. DALLAS: LaCreole Manor, 204 SW Walnut St., 503-623-6232. MONMOUTH: Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St.

Scrabble with Betty — 1 p.m., Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence. Scrabble games first Wednesday of every month. Free; refreshments and prizes available. 503-551-7687 or 503-838-1811.

Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

Yarning for Others — 3 to 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. Knitters and crocheters gather to make clothing and accessories for those in need on the first Wednesday of every month. 503-689-7222.

Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Karen Freeman, 503-871-4172.

Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice – coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.



THURSDAY, MAY 3

Polk County Bounty Market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Acadmey Building Lawn.

Dallas Lions Club — Noon, Pressed Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas. Everyone welcome. 503-623-8121.

Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

FRIDAY, MAY 4

Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, 186 SE Mill St., Dallas. 503-399-0599.

Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Monmouth Garden Club — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S. The Monmouth Garden Club Annual Plant Sale, held in the parking lot. A variety of landscape and garden plants, plus planting advice. 503-838-3286.

Polk Community Free Clinic — 7 to 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Free medical and mental health care for uninsured and underinsured. Held on the first and fourth Saturday of the month. 503-990-8772.

Monmouth Senior Center All-You-Can-Eat Community Breakfast — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Cost: $6, adults; $3, children younger than 12. 503-838-5678.

Rickreall Grange Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (99W), Rickreall. Multiple vendors. Also selling fresh-baked goods. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. 503-623-8289.

The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.

Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

Polk Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway (99W), Rickreall. Admission: $1; children 12 and younger, free. Early admission from 6 to 9 a.m. is $5. 503-428-8224.

Rickreall Grange Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (99W), Rickreall. Multiple vendors. Also selling fresh-baked goods. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. 503-623-8289.

MONDAY, MAY 7

Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

Caregiver Connection — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (conference room immediately inside the front entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.

Free Blood Pressure Checks — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Falls City Methodist Church, 242 North Main St., Falls City. Free. 503-787-3371.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.

Toastmasters — 6 to 7 p.m., Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.

Free Hearing Checks — 10 a.m. to noon, Dallas Senior Center, 955 S.E. Jefferson St. 503-623-0088.