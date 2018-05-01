Community notebook

Dallas library to host Parry

Oregon author Rosanne Parry will discuss her books and some of the basics of the writing craft at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Dallas Public Library.

Part of her presentation will look at how the culture and geography of a setting shapes the plot. This is a presentation and discussion for all ages. Parry is the author of the award-winning novels “Heart of a Shepherd,” “Second Fiddle” and “Written in Stone.” Her newest novel, “The Turn of the Tide,” made the “Oregon Battle of the Books” list for 2017-18.

Parry has taught writing at schools, conferences, educational nonprofits, and online at the Loft Literary Center.

She and her family live in an old farmhouse in Portland. She writes in a tree house in her backyard.

This free event is made possible in part by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.

There will be books to purchase and have signed by the author. For more information: 503-623-2633.

Bach, Beethoven & Beyond on Sunday

Enjoy an evening of classical and modern music at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Dallas Alliance Church, 775. E. Ellendale Ave.

The evening begins with a silent auction at 6 p.m., concert at 7 and dessert following.

No charge for admission; donations are accepted. Proceeds benefit the Summer 2018 Ecuador Missions Trip.

For more information: 503-623-2265 or dacoffice@dallasalliance.org.

Vendors needed for Valley Life market

Valley Life Center will host a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 19 at the church, 1795 SE Miller Ave., in Dallas.

The market will be outdoors, rain or shine.

Organizers are looking for vendors. The flea market will raise money for a new front entry landscape and sign project.

For information on being a vendor: Lisa, 503-510-8252. For garage sale space: Janice, 541-609-8235.

Hazardous waste collection Saturday

Polk County will host a household hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Public Works facility, 820 SW Ash St., in Dallas.

The event is for citizens to bring household hazardous chemicals to the site for free disposal.

Businesses and farms with large volumes of chemicals must preregister for the event and will be charged a small fee. To register as a business: 800-819-5912.

Residents are encouraged to save unwanted pesticides, herbicides, latex or oil-based paint, poisons, acids, caustic cleaners, and other toxic household chemicals and bring them to this event.

No ammunition, explosives, radioactive material or biological material will be allowed.

Public works discourages turning in motor oil or automobile batteries to this event as there are other recycling opportunities for those items.

This event is focused on those household hazardous waste items that are difficult to dispose of otherwise.

Monmouth ‘friends’ to host book sale

The Friends of the Monmouth Library will host its spring book sale on Friday and Saturday at the library, 168 Ecols St. S.

The sale will be Friday from noon to 2 p.m. for members of the Friends group, then open to the public from 2 to 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the sale will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to donate: 503-838-0818.

Clean-up county roads Saturday

The Polk County Public Works Department will host an Adopt-A-Road clean up day on Saturday.

As many as 60 different groups that have adopted roads throughout the county will participate.

To become an active member of the program: co.polk.or.us, or call 503-623-9287.

Garden club annual plant sale Saturday

The Monmouth Garden Club will host its annual plant sale in the Monmouth Library parking lot, 168 Ecols St. S., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Members of the club have donated annuals, perennials, and sedum container gardens, plus some vegetable plants, house plants and herbs.

Money raised from the sale go toward community beautification projects such as trees for local parks, and landscape planting around public buildings.

Club members will be available for advice.

The plant sale is held in conjunction with the second day of the Friends of the Library spring book sale, all in time for Mother’s Day.

For more information: 503-838-3286.

Dallas chamber hosts forum

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.

Board of Commissioner candidates, as well as those from House District 23, have been invited.

The forum will be open to the public. It will be moderated by Jim Williams and have an opportunity for questions to be answered. Attendees may write down a question for candidates to be answered.

Confirmed candidates for HD 23: Mike Nearman, Kris Morse-Bledsoe and Danny Jaffer.

Candidates for position 2 county commissioner: Craig Pope, Terry Taylor, and Michelle Campione.

Position 3 county commissioner candidates include: Mike Ainsworth and Kathy Martin-Willis. Daniel Ervin Sr. has been invited, but has not confirmed.

Adult art class Thursday

The Ash Creek Arts Center will host its Adult Art classes on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This month, participants will learn theater skills for fun and life with Marian Scadden. Practice and try out theater skills to reduce fear. Have fun with self-presentations, improvisational and theater group games, and a bit of pantomime.

For more information: ashcreekarts.org.

May the Fourth be with you on Friday

Independence Public Library will host Star Wars events on Friday, May 4.

The day will start at 5:15 p.m. with a Jedi Academy, followed by a costume contest at 6:20 for all ages. The library will show “The Last Jedi,” rated PG-13, starting at 6:40.

On Saturday, the library will show “Coco” in Spanish at 2 p.m. This movie is rated PG.

On Wednesday (today), join Betty for a game of Scrabble at 1 p.m.

The library will be closed on Monday for network upgrades and a work day.

Also on Wednesdays, story time is at 10:30 a.m. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Merkley to host town hall Friday

Sen. Jeff Merkley will host a town hall at noon on Friday at the Col. Nesmith Readiness Center assembly hall, 12830 Westview Drive, Dallas.

The town hall is for all of Polk County. Merkley will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer questions. He also will invite suggestions about how to tackle challenges facing Oregon and America.

Since 2009, Merkley has hosted a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties each year.