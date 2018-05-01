Cross Creek host 20-year tournament

DALLAS — Cross Creek Golf Course is celebrating 20 years with a tournament on May 12.

Tee times will start at 10 a.m. There will be two separate events, one for 18 holes and another for 27 holes. The events will be for two-person teams. The first nine holes will be Best Ball, the second nine will be Scramble format, and the third nine will be Chapman.

There will be two flights: One for those golfers with an established USGA handicap and one for golfers without an official handicap.

Prizes will be awarded for winners in all flights. There will be prizes for selected holes, such as KP’s, Long Drive, and more.

Entry fees are: 27 holes, $65 per player and 18 holes $55 per player. Power carts are available for $14 per seat for 18 holes and $17 for 27 holes.

Entry fees include green fees, prize money, and food to be served at the end of the tournament.

To sign up pay at the Pro Shop or call in to sign up and pay with a card 503-623-6666.

The deadline for entry is May 9.