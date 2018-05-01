Cross Creek Men’s Club April 24

DALLAS — Cross Creek announced its results from recent events.

Event: Two Man Best Ball (Blind Draw) — Yellow Tees — Low Gross / Low Net

Gross: First — Mike Hicks and Bruce Walter — 30;

Second — Brian Reed and Rocky Kygar — 32;

Third — Tie — Bill Karjala and Roy Speelman; Greg Fisher and Robert Carmona; and Dave Day and Bob Hughes — 35;

Net: First — Al Fahlman and Rich Dominick — 25;

Second — Tie — Lynn Hurt and Berley Mack; John Mangini and Wayne Baughman — 28;

Third — Tie — Bob “Uno” Bennett and Pat Farrell; Bob Canning and Lee Taylor; Jim Schroeder and Denny Klassen — 29.

Results April 28:

Event: Spring Kick-off Tournament — Low Gross/Low Net — Green Tees

Gross: Flight A — First — Kevin Moen — 72;

Flight B — First — Jack Duncan — 83;

Net: Flight A — First — Bob McCleery — 67; Second Place — Greg Fisher — 68;

Flight B — First — Al Fahlman — 62; Second Place — Pat Farrell — 68.

