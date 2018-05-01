DCS delivers improvement plan

DALLAS — Dallas Community School presented its plan to the Dallas School Board to address concerns highlighted in an Oregon School Boards Association review of its performance in January.

Bill Conlon, the charter school’s director, brought a five-point plan to the board at its April 23 meeting.

Charter school seeks new location Itemizer-Observer staff report DALLAS — Dallas Community School may start the 2018-19 school year in a new location. DCS Director Bill Conlon said the school has applied for a conditional use permit to use Walnut Plaza, on Main Street across from Starlite Lanes. The application goes before the Dallas Planning Commission on June 8. “It’s about a 4,100-square-foot facility, where our current facility is about half that size. It’s looking very favorable at this point,” he said. “We’re optimistic at this point that we will be able to move in that new building and start out the new school year in a larger facility. That’s exciting.”

DCS school serves home-school families with licensed teachers who design education plans for students and optional enrichment classes. Most of the instruction is provided by parents.

The school’s improvement plan consists of forming a curriculum committee, increasing participation in state testing, implementing a “family log” to track instructional hours, increasing the frequency of internal testing, and developing instructional training for parents.

“I’m pleased to say that all of the changes have been implemented or are in the process of,” Conlon said. “We’ve done well with working together and identifying areas that needed attention and bringing resolution to those.”

The biggest issues for the district, which sponsors the charter school, were the school falling short on academic performance and failing to meet or report instructional hours, according to the review.

The board gave the school 90 days to propose solutions.

“It went very well. We worked with (Superintendent) Michelle Johnstone and (Assistant Superintendent) Dennis Engle, and it was very positive,” Conlon said.

“The district is very supportive, so I was pleased with the outcome.”

Conlon said the school will increase the number of internal assessments of students.

“The purpose of that is earlier identification, so we would be able to use some intervention,” he said. “We will implement that for next year.”

He said DCS is piloting a digital family log to document the hours parents spend teaching their children.

He’s also part of a group working with the state to address instructional hours.

“The Oregon Department of Education is bringing clarity to what that 900 hours of instruction means,” he said. “There’s a work group that I’ve been participating in trying to sort through exactly how to track those for virtual schools. We are using the virtual-school model at this point to track our 900 hours. ODE is saying that’s not going to work during the 2019-20 school year, so stay tuned.”

ODE requires that 900 hours of instruction be provided under the supervision of a licensed teacher. At question for DCS, and other schools with similar models, is the definition of “under supervision.”

Under the rules now, that means a school employee, such as an instructional aide, can provide instruction designed by a teacher.

“What ODE says is that parents don’t qualify because they have to be employees of the school,” Conlon said. “They can’t be employees of the school without going through all the employment hoops.”

The school couldn’t afford to technically employ 120 parents, so Conlon and the work group are trying to find a different solution.

“The whole charter school movement is to provide alternatives and to allow some creative, innovative programs. It’s hard to do that when you go up against rules,” Conlon said. “I get it. I understand the need for making sure that state dollars are used appropriately.”



He said DCS worked hard to resolve the issues in the OSBA report and satisfy the district’s concerns.

“We want to continue to survive and thrive,” Conlon said. “We took it all very seriously.”